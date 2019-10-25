ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- This week health inspector busted a metro Atlanta chain restaurant for having expired items in the kitchen.
Before we dish out the dirty details, our Adam Murphy gets things started at a new spot with a perfect score:
Aloha my friends, I found a unique spot to tell you about this week. We're at Pokeworks on Town Center Boulevard in Peachtree Corners. They're in the heart of the new Town Center and they've been here about six months. This is the only location in metro Atlanta. They have a Hawaiian inspired menu and when you come in you line up and make your own sushi bowl. Prices are under $15 and it's a healthy option. Plus, the ambiance is great out back, and the outside seating is amazing as it looks out over the Town green.
I'm going to tell you about the menu in a moment, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
I tracked down this Gwinnett County restaurant manager about some serious health violations. Buffalo's Cafe on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Suwanee failed with only 54 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says there were three containers of expired milk in the kitchen. Plus, chicken and shrimp were at unsafe temperatures in the cooler and an employee drank from a glass and used the dirty cup to scoop ice.
We tried asking the manager why an employee would use a dirty cup to scoop ice, and if the employee had been trained.
"I'm no longer allowed to say anything. This is the only thing I'm allowed to give you. Thank you," was all we could get the manager to say. We were then handed a written statement which says they are working to ensure all expectations are exceeded, yet we found a problem they haven't corrected.
The wrong score of an 81 was posted on the wall.
Other Scores
- Zaxby's on Panola Road in Lithonia scored 95 points.
- Loyal Q & Brew picked up a 96.
- Chicken Salad Chick on Roswell Road in Marietta received a 97.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Pokeworks on Town Center Boulevard in Peachtree Corners in the heart of the Town Center they picked up a 100 on their last health inspection, in fact three in a row. You know the deal, congratulations they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. Not only do they have healthy food, it's very affordable. Kids eat free here on Mondays. Let's get right to the menu, you have the Hawaiian classic bowl with tuna, the salad bowl with chicken and mangos, the noodle bowl with shrimp, the spicy ahi burrito and the garlic spam musubi. It is a Hawaiian treat and a snack you won't find anywhere else. I'm going wit the noodle bowl. We'll see you next week. Boy that's good!
