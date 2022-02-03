ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Here's another helping of our exclusive CBS46 Restaurant Report Card. 30-miles north of Atlanta on Towne Lake Parkway in Woodstock, Cancun Mexican Grill is in some hot water with the health department.
The Cherokee County restaurant scored 37-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on a routine inspection. The report says chicken, shrimp and pork were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, raw chicken wings were stored over ready-to-eat food and an employee coughed into gloves and then prepared food without removing the gloves and washing hands.
So CBS46 went to the restaurant to ask them about the violations and an employee told us to leave.
“We are not consenting to this so please leave the restaurant,” An employee said. “We are in an inspection right now so if you guys could leave while we do that it would be really appreciated.”
Moments later, another employee, Caesar Pedroca, came outside to explain to us why food items were at dangerous temperature levels.
“We had an issue with the cooler the day before yesterday and they were fixing it,” Pedroca said.
There are several other scores to report from around metro Atlanta. In Fulton County, Paper Plane on South Central Avenue in Atlanta picked up 92-points. In Cobb County, Freddy’s Steakburgers on Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw scored a 96 and in Gwinnett County, Moe’s on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth is back on track after failing a couple of weeks ago, this time earning 98-points.
And at Gypsy Kitchen in the Buckhead Village in Atlanta they received 100-points on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. The restaurant that has been around 8-years offering up a cultural dining experience. They serve Spanish tapas and Pan Mediterranean dishes on their menu. Everything is made from scratch with the freshest ingredients. Plus, they have a full-service bar so you can enjoy your favorite cocktail with your meal. Some of the menu items include the Chef’s board of meats and cheeses. They also have pita bread and hummus. You can also order fried Brussels sprouts topped with feta cheese, garlic shrimp, stuffed squash and grilled octopus. Boy that’s good!
