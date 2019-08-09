ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The health inspector busted a popular Mexican restaurant this week for storing toxic chemicals next to food. The Cobb County restaurant even failed the inspection with a score in the 50's, but before we dish out all of the details, here's Adam Murphy to get things started at a barbeque spot with a perfect score.
Here in the South we love our BBQ and I found the champion of them all this week. We're at Grand Champion BBQ on Canton Street in Roswell. They've been here nearly four years and it's one of five locations around the metro area, and they all do well on health inspection scores, and their meat is so fresh and tender. In fact, they smoke it fresh every night, seven days a week and serve it until the meat runs out. Plus, you can get a cold craft beer to wash it all down.
Here we go, let's get into this week's best and worst scores.
At the Corners Shopping Center in Marietta, fate would have it that a Mexican restaurant in the corner failed a health inspection.
Cazadores on Sandy Plains Road scored 52 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report said there was a black substance found in the ice machine, plus there was a hydrogen peroxide bottle with a cracked cap stored next to peppers, and an employee washed dirty dishes, then handled clean ones without washing hands.
We decided to ask the Food Safety Manager Jaime Magana if he knew employees needed to wash their hands. "What I understand is that is all taken care of," he replied.
But an employee couldn't be certain that the issue was resolved because he said there was no manager at the restaurant. So, we doubled back and asked Jaime if he was in fact a manager.
"Not a manager, but how about assistant manager," said Jaime. To top it off, he's a fan of the Restaurant Report Card.
"I'm still a fan. It's not your fault that this happened to us, but this is why we're going to improve it and make sure the customers that have been coming her for 20 years or more continue coming here for another 20 years."
Other Scores
- Get Fruity Cafe on Main Street in College Park received 76 points and a 'C' on reinspection after failing two prior inspections.
- First Watch on Blackmon Drive in Decatur scored a 95.
- Pizza Hut on Lawrenceville Highway in Lilburn picked up 98 points.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Grand Champion BBQ on Canton Street in Roswell they received a 100 on their last health inspection. They are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. Everything is cooked and smoked to perfection here. Let's get right to it. You want the pulled pork? They've got it. You like chicken, check. Check out the sausage, it's one of my favorites. They've got it! They also have the baby back ribs and beef short rib. Man, that looks tasty, but you know what, I'm a baby back rib kind of guy. We'll see you all next week. Boy that's good!
