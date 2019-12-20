ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The holidays mean endless traveling and shopping, leaving little time to stop and eat. Fortunately, the CBS46 exclusive Restaurant Report Card is there to make sure you spend those hard-earned food breaks at only the best restaurants.
This week a Gwinnett County restaurant closed its doors after experiencing a rather bizarre pest problem. However, another metro area establishment, with a history dating back to 1929, came away with perfect scores.
Our Adam Murphy stopped in at the popular Henri’s Bakery and Cafe in Roswell. This charming restaurant was started 90 years ago by Henri, an immigrant to the US, and now his great-grandson, Anthony, finds himself whipping up some of the delicious deli sandwiches and pastries this spot is so well known for.
In Snellville, things got heated when we questioned management at a restaurant about a failing inspection. An employee walked off after taking a swipe at our camera.
Chin Chin Hibachi Express on Centerville Highway in Gwinnett County failed with 62-points and a ‘U’ for unsatisfactory. The report says there were pans of egg rolls at unsafe temperatures. Plus, there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine and the inspector found a dead roach in the ice.
To top it all off, management posted the wrong health score misleading the public.
Other Scores
In Dekalb county Fellini’s Pizza on McLendon Avenue picked up 94-points and an ‘A’ and in Cobb County, Drift Fish House and Oyster Bar in Marietta earned a 96.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Henri’s Bakery and Café on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs they scored a 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, two in a row. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s golden spatula award.
Let’s get right to the menu. They have some amazing deli sandwiches like the roast beef po boy, the turkey po boy, the classic pimento cheese sandwich, the Italian wedding soup and to top it off look at the pastries coming out of the bakery. They’re well known for the shortbread and all the Christmas cookies that you can get for the holidays. I’m going with one of the favorite sandwiches that everybody loves, the roast beef po boy. We’ll see you next week. Boy that’s good!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.