ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The health department busted an Italian restaurant this week for storing food on the floor, giving them a score in the 50's.
Before we dish out the dirty details, our Adam Murphy gets things started at an Asian cafe with a perfect score:
I found one of the hottest new restaurants in town this week to tell you about. I'm at Asian Kitchen on Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell. They've been here five years. This is a family owned and operated spot. It's one of the cleanest places I've been which is why they got the top health score. You can enjoy a cozy atmosphere, listening to jazz music and there's so much to choose from on the menu. I can't wait to tell you about it, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
I uncovered some serious problems at an Italian restaurant in Fulton County this week.
DePalma's Porch on Collier Road in Atlanta failed with 55 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says shrimp, steak and scallops were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, there was a box of meat stored on the floor in the cooler, and the floors, walls, and ceilings were in need of deep cleaning.
The owner took us into his kitchen to prove he had cleaned up his act and pointed out that the power to his cooler went out the day of the inspection. So, we asked how long food was stored at the wrong temperature.
"It was like two hours," said Jay Yadav, DePalma owner. He added that the food was not served to customers.
Yadav says he has never had a customer get food poisoning in 30 years of business, and he's ready for a reinspection.
Other Scores
- Chops on Peachtree Road in Buckhead scored 93 points.
- Mexico Lindo on Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton picked up a 94.
- Riverside Pizza on Fence Road in Dacula posted a 98.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Asian Kitchen on Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. You can enjoy a meal here every day, but Sunday and I love that everything is under $30 on the menu. It's a big menu so let's get right to it. You can start out with the crab wonton, they also have the super grouper on the menu, the Asian grilled salmon filet, the perfectly grilled chicken salad, and the Hong Kong pan fried seafood noodle. That's a mouthful and it will be after I enjoy it. Alright, I'll see you guys next week. Boy that's good!
