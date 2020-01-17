ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It's time for another round of our Restaurant Report Card.
This week the health department discovered serious violations at a popular Vietnamese restaurant giving them a score in the 60's, but first, our Adam Murphy gets things started at an Italian spot with a perfect score:
Buon appetito! We're at Il Giallo on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs this week. It's authentic Italian and they've been here for four years. You're gong to love this place. When you come in it’s so cozy and you feel like you’re somewhere in Europe, and the food is amazing as well. You know what’s neat too? The first Saturday of every month you can take a pasta class. People come in and they learn how to make delicious pasta and then they can enjoy a meal afterwards. I’m going to tell you about all the items on the menu in a moment, but first here’s this week’s best and worst scores.
On South Central Avenue in Fulton County, this Hapeville restaurant is in some hot water. Dua Vietnamese failed a surprise inspection with 61 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says meats were left out at room temperature to thaw. Plus, turkey, chicken and pasta were at unsafe temperatures and the cook picked up raw meat then vegetables without changing gloves.
We asked the owner, Tham Mai, about changing gloves when going from one food to another. "Now we do, right," is the the response we got.
Management said they corrected most of their violation but still have more work to do after scoring 83 points and a'B' on a reinspection.
Other Scores
- Cook Out on Chastain Road in Kennesaw picked up a 94.
- Culver's on Buford Drive at the Mall of Georgia earned 96 points.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at il Giallo on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs they scored a 100 on their last health inspection, so congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. Everything is coming hot out of that kitchen so let’s get right to the menu. You can start out with the arugula salad, they have the duck pasta, salmon, the octopus, spaghetti with meatballs and I hear the veal parmesan is absolutely to die for and that’s what I’m going to try. We’ll see you next week. Boy that’s good!
