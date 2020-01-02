ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It's time to dish out another helping of our exclusive Restaurant Report Card.
This week the health department busted a chain restaurant with a pest problem, but first, our Adam Murphy gets things started at a Latin restaurant with a perfect score:
Hey we're at Armando's Caribe on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth this week. They've been around 15 years, they're a family run restaurant. They've got terrific Latin American dishes on the menu with Spanish and Cuban influences. There is so much to choose from! I think you're going to like this place and they have a great ambiance as well. I'll tell you more about it in just a moment, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
Just off South Cobb Drive in Smyrna, there's trouble at a well-known breakfast spot. Dunkin Donuts failed with 57 points and a 'u' for unsatisfactory. The report said eggs, chicken and cream cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, there was mold build up inside the ice machine and a dead roach in the kitchen sink.
With no manager on site, it wasn't surprising to find other problems. One of the things we noticed was a 'B' score posted at the drive-thru when the accurate score is really a 'U.'
"That's not my responsibility. You'll have to ask someone else about that," said an employee when we pointed out the issues.
In pursuit of an explanation, I managed to track down the manager on the phone and he insisted they've cleaned up their act.
Other Scores
Now to an update in Snellville where a manager took a swipe at our camera a couple of weeks ago when questioned about her failing inspection. Since then, Chin Chin Hibachi Express on Centerville Highway in Gwinnett County corrected most of their violations and earned 96 points on a reinspection.
In Fulton County, Arepa Mia on Edgewood Avenue in the Sweet Auburn Market scored 98 points.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Armando's Caribe on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth they scored a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. Not only do they have great food, they have huge a wine selection and Cuban coffee as well. On the menu, you can start out with the tapas, they have Picanha which looks good. They have lamb chops, lobster tacos, paella, Cuban sandwich and one of their signature cocktails to go along with it. I'm going with the Cuban. We'll see you next week. Boy that's good!
