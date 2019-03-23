ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Health inspectors busted a popular Mexican spot this week for having bugs in the restaurant, but our Adam Murphy gets things started from a spotless pizza parlor with a perfect health score.
I've got a little taste of Italy for you on this week's Restaurant Reports Card. We're at Pizzeria Lucca on Bulloch Avenue in Roswell. They've been here for three years and they have a history of top health scores and they have some of the best Neapolitan pizza around and here's why, they make their dough fresh daily in house and they use some of the finest ingredients, many of which come in from Italy. The pizzas are also baked in Italian wood fire ovens that reach up to 900 degrees, and they can turn a pie around in 90 seconds. I can't wait to tell you about all the items on the menu, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
On Peachtree Street in the heart of Atlanta, we uncovered some serious health violations at El Azteca. The popular Mexican restaurant failed with only 55 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says there were flies in the bar area, plus chicken, beef and pork were out of temperature range and there was black mold on cutting boards in the main kitchen.
We asked the manager if food was being served on moldy cutting boards. "No doubt about it," said George Castro, manager at El Azteca. "Yes, absolutely. We are working on it and definitely this is going to be corrected," he added.
That's not the only violation that needs to be corrected. During our visit, we spotted a door that leads to the kitchen wide open, letting in flies and other rodents. To top it off, the health inspection report was no where to be found.
Other Scores
- Great Wall on Bakers Ferry Road picked up only 74 points and a 'C' on a reinspection after failing a few weeks ago.
- Dairy Queen on Chamblee Tucker Road scored a 95.
- Chipotle on Lawrenceville Suwanee Road received a 97.
Golden Spatula
Here at Pizzeria Lucca on Bulloch Avenue in Roswell they received a perfect 100. In fact, three in a row dating back three years, so congratulations they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. I love coming here because you can dine in and see into the kitchen. They have so many good dishes. Look at the meatballs, everybody loves that. They have the arugula salad, the Oreo cheesecake and pies. The tropea which has mozzarella, red onions and peppers on it. You can get the meatball peppadew too. We'll see you guys next week. Boy that's good!
