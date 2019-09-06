ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The health department busted a Mexican restaurant for storing toxic chemicals with clean dishes this week, and that't not all inspectors found.
Before we dish out the other dirty details, here's Adam Murphy at a breakfast spot with a perfect score:
I've got your wake-up call on this week's Restaurant Report Card. We're at Reveille Cafe on Shallowford Road in Marietta. They've been here for seven years. This is a family owned and operated restaurant open for breakfast and brunch every day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Everything is made with fresh ingredients, and people who dine here have one thing to say about the food, "Boy that's good!"
I can't wait to tell you about what's on the menu, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
On Chamblee Tucker Road in DeKalb County, there's a spot where the food is fantastico and the health score is not. El Matador in Tucker failed a routine inspection with only 54 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report said employees failed to wash contaminated hands. Plus, cooked beef and chicken were stored with raw beef and fish, and three chemical spray bottles were stored with clean dishes.
We asked an employee if the violations had been fixed since the inspection, but didn't get far.
"I can't answer those questions because I'm not informed of those," said the employee.
The employee also said there was no available manager to discuss their failing inspection. She then directed us to the corporate office located just a few doors down. It turns out there was no manager there either. So, we called.
"Well we have events today, so right now there's nobody available to come and talk," said an employee at El Matador corporate office.
Needless to say, our attempt to speak with someone in charge was not fantastico!
Other Scores
Welcome to Moe's on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth received 91 points.
Lousisana Bistreaux on Virginia Avenue in East Point scored a 95 on a reinspection.
Burger King on Jonesboro Road in Morrow picked up 97 points.
Golden Spatula
Here at Reveille Cafe on Shallowford Road in Marietta they received a perfect 100 on their health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. Everything is coming out of the kitchen hot so let's get into the menu.
Here you have the eggs benedict with gouda grits, you can also get the Reveille melt which is chicken salad, and they have the fresh fruit to go with it. Oh and you can't forget the homemade corned beef hash with eggs sunny side up, which is a big favorite at the restaurant. Although one of my favorites is the stuffed french toast.
We will see you all next week. Boy that's good!
