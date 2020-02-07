ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The health department busted a local Brazilian restaurant for storing boxes of food on the floor, but first our Adam Murphy dishes out this week's Restaurant Report Card from a popular Japanese steakhouse with a perfect score.
Hey we’re at Nakato Japanese Restaurant on Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta this week. A family owned and operated business that has been here 48-years.
I love this place. There’s a great ambiance inside, and get this they bring in fish several times a week from Japan. So when it comes to sushi you know it’s some of the best and freshest around. Plus, you can dine here and enjoy the hibachi grill, which everyone loves. They also have a traditional Japanese tatami room where you can dine and have a pleasant and peaceful meal. I’ll tell you more about it in a moment, but first here’s this week’s best and worst scores.
Just off Delk Road in Marietta we did not enjoy seeing a failing inspection at this new Brazilian spot. Enjoy Brazilian Cuisine in Cobb County scored only 67 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says grilled chicken and eggs were at unsafe temperatures, plus several boxes of fish and pork were stored on the floor and pink slime was found inside the ice machine.
There was no manager to question at the time of our visit. We did get him on the phone and he told us he had corrected the violations, except for updating the old health score he had posted in the restaurant.
Other Scores
- Ted's Montana Grill at the Mall of Georgia scored a 97.
- Fork in the Road on Lavista Road in Tucker earned 98 points.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Nakato Japanese Restaurant on Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. And get this, they are open every single day of the year for dinner, so you bring the family in for a meal.
They have the sashimi roll, beef tataki, negimaki, fried shrimp tempura, the kiss of death roll, dragon roll and the super crunch roll. You can also order the crispy tuna, hibachi lobster and tuna, but I’m going to go with a dragon roll. I love sushi. We’ll see you next week. Boy that’s good!
