COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) — In this week's Restaurant Card, we travel to downtown College Park to a small café with a big problem.
Get Fruity Café on Main Street failed their most recent inspection, scoring just a 56 and receiving a "U" for unsatisfactory. The report says employees were not properly trained in food safety. It went on to say an employee did not wash their hands after touching raw chicken. Finally, salmon, chicken, eggs and milk were kept at unsafe temperatures.
We took a step inside the restaurant to try and find answers about what's being done to fix the issues on the report. No one in the restaurant was willing to discuss the violations. They also failed to post their inspection report on the wall, which is required by law.
Looking at some other inspection scores across the area, in Gwinnett County, Krystal on Duluth Highway in Lawrenceville earned a 93. In DeKalb County, Lucky China on Chamblee Dunwoody Road picked up 95 points. Finally, in Cobb County, Zaxby's on Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta scored 99 points.
But there could only be one winner this week, and that honor goes to Cubanos ATL inside Chattahoochee Food Works in northeast Atlanta. They received a 100 on their last health inspection, making it two perfect scores in a row.
If you love an authentic Cuban sandwich, you've got to try this place. The owner is from Cuba, his mom is from Cuba, and if you visit, you will get the full Cuban cuisine experience. They have the El Miami. It has pork, ham, swiss cheese, mustard and pickles. There's also the El Tampa. The only difference is they throw on some salami. So many great options.
Congratulations to Cubanos ATL on being this week's Golden Spatula Award winner. Join us next week for another episode of Restaurant Report Card.
