ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The health department shut down a local restaurant this week for failing two inspections in a row, but before we dish out the details, here's Adam Murphy to get things started at an Italian spot with a perfect score.
Buon appetito! We're in Little Italia this week right here in Midtown Atlanta. We're at Gio's on Hemphill Avenue and Northiside Drive. It's some of the best Italian and chicken you'll have in the entire city. Great ambiance and they've been here five years, and the ingredients are super fresh! They bring in the pasta and flour from Italy, so you know it's top quality. I can't wait to tell you about some of the items on the menu, but first here we go with this week's best and worst scores.
On Main Street in College Park, there's a small cafe in big trouble with the health department. Get Fruity Cafe scored only 61 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory this week. The report said there were expired cartons of egg whites, plus chicken, salmon, and shrimp were at the wrong temperatures, and there were moldy strawberries and tomatoes in the cooler.
According to the Fulton County Health Department, its' the second time this restaurant has failed an inspection in as many months. As a result, they were shut down.
Ashonta Gresham didn't seem to be bothered by the closing.
"Well they should be shut down because I wouldn't go there with that. I'm glad you all are doing this," said Gresham. "You should broadcast this highly because that's not good."
Other Scores
- J. Christopher on Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody picked up 94 points.
- Chili's on Austell Road in Austell scored a 96.
- Cicis Pizza on Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners received 98 points.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Gio's on Hemphill Avenue in Midtown Atlanta they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. The chicken is so hot off the grill and it comes from Bell & Evans which is an Amish Farm in Pennsylvania. It's some of the best there is. Let's get right to the menu and tell you about some of the items you can order. Of course, they have the chicken parmesan, look at the lemon chicken. I hear this is a Clint Eastwood favorite every time he dines at the restaurant and he dines at Gio's a lot. They also have the rigatoni pasta with sausage and Italian broccoli on the menu, you can get the roasted chicken with sausage, sweet red peppers and caramelized onions and the pasta with fresh basil and cherry tomatoes. We'll see you next week. Boy that's good!
