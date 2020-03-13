ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A well known deli in Cobb County failed a health inspection this week with a score in the 60's.
But before we dish out the dirty details, our Adam Murphy serves up some comfort food from a one-of-a-kind spot with a perfect score:
Hey we’re at Red Eyed Mule on South Marietta Parkway in Marietta this week. If you like biscuits and burgers boy do I have a spot for you. The line goes out the door, which is always a good sign, but don’t worry that line moves.
They’ve been here a decade now and it’s a diner feel when you come in, and the owner, Sabra, she’ll take care of you because it’s just like family when you dine here. There’s also outside dining on a nice day and they have received rave reviews for their burgers and everything else on the menu from some of the Food Network’s finest.
I can’t wait to tell you about what’s on the menu, but first here’s this week’s best and worst scores.
I went looking for the manager of a popular bagel company and deli restaurant in Cobb County this week to get the bottom of a failing health inspection.
Goldbergs on Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta scored 65 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says salmon, sour cream and sprouts were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, an employee handled trash and did not wash their hands before returning to work, and chicken tenders were partially cooked and left in the fryer basket until an order was placed.
We asked the manager, Tarik Aboudi, why the chicken was not cooked all the way through.
"It was only small in the cooler and it was fixed so far," he responded.
Management couldn't explain the violation or why they had the wrong health score posted.
"If you need any more information talk to the Goldberg corporate and they will answer all your questions," added Aboudi.
Other Scores
- Twisted Kitchen in Midtown corrected violations and picked up 90 points on reinspection.
- Fire and Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen at the Town Center in Peachtree Corners earned a 96.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Red Eyed Mule on South Marietta Parkway in Marietta they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. And here’s what’s coming out of that hot kitchen. They have the smoked corned beef hash with the eggs, grits and biscuit. You’ve also got the chicken and waffles on the menu, the big daddy burger on Texas toast with onion rings and how about the sloppy slaw burger. It’s a favorite for customers when they come in the restaurant. That’s what I’m going with. We’ll see you next week. Boy that’s good!
