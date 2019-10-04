ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The health department busted a Metro Atlanta buffet for serving unsafe sushi, but before we dish out the details, our Adam Murphy gets things started at a small town BBQ joint with a perfect score.
Believe it or not, not all BBQ is created equal here in the South, so I've got another spot to tell you about that earned a top health score.
We're at Holy Smoke BBQ on Hampton Street in McDonough right next to the downtown square. They've been here a couple of years and they are family owned and operated, and you know you're going to get good food when you come here. It has a real cozy atmosphere as well which is what I love; and out back Roger has that old school smoked BBQ going on. Inside you've got to have sauces to go along with it and they have that family recipe. I can't wait to tell you about the menu, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
On Mount Zion Road in Clayton County, the health department busted a buffet with violation so great management would rather you not know about it.
Great Chow in Morrow failed with 57 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says there was mold inside the ice machine, plus salmon, tilapia and all items on the sushi bar were at unsafe temperatures. There were even multiple flies in the kitchen where food was being prepared.
Management said they corrected their violation, but I found one they forgot about. Their health report was not properly posted.
Other Scores
- Texas Roadhouse on Buford Drive in Buford scored 93 points.
- Depalmas on Collier Road in Atlanta is back on track after failing last week. They picked up a 95 on a reinspection.
- Rise-N-Dine on North Decatur Road in the Emory Village received a 99.
Golden Spatula
Here at Holy Smoke BBQ on Hampton Street in downtown McDonough they received a 100 on their last health inspection, and for that congratulations they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. The food come out hot here. So, let's get right into it! They have the sausage and smoked wings, you can get the brisket, they have the BBQ pork and fries, BBQ chicken and macaroni, half a rack of ribs with their outstanding Brunswick Stew. I'm hanging out with Kelly, she's a Restaurant Report Card fan and told me about this spot. You can do the same and join me on television. Holy smoke, boy that's good!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.