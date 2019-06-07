ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta country buffet is in trouble with the health department after an inspector found moldy food in the kitchen, but before we dish out the dirty details, here's Adam Murphy to get things started at a popular Mexican restaurant with a perfect score.
Hola amigos! Mexican is on the menu this week. We're at Laredos on Keith Bridge Road in Cumming. They've been here for 16 years and you'll love it when you walk inside because the ambiance is great. Plus, they got a top health score and their food speaks for itself. People love their homemade guacamole. There's so much more to tell you about, but we'll get to that in a moment. Here's this week's best and worst scores.
Just days after getting a lesson in hard knocks from the health department, this home cooking buffet in Gwinnett County locked its doors.
Green Tomato on Holocomb Bridge Road in Norcross failed with 55 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report said meatloaf, tuna and coleslaw were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, raw fish was stored above large pots of cooked greens and there was a moldy jar of olives, tomatoes and sliced lemons in the kitchen.
"Uh, that's a little bad I think," said customer Clifford Jackson.
He dropped by the restaurant for a bite to eat and was surprised to see it closed.
"Closed down so they can clean up, I guess," said Jackson.
According to the sign on the door, the staff said they will be closed all week due to a death in the family, and will re-open Monday June 10. Whatever the case may be, Jackson is having second thoughts about dining here again.
"Well the food was not always hot. It was lukewarm to mild, but it was tasty food though and it looked good," he added.
Other Scores
- Wendy's on Tara Boulevard in Hampton picked up 93 points.
- Antico Pizza on Avalon Boulevard in Alpharetta scored a 95.
- Chipotle on Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta received 99 points.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Laredos Mexican Bar and Grill on Keith Bridge Road in Cumming they received a perfect 100. In fact, two in a row. You know what that means, congratulations they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. There are so many great dishes here. They have the mini tacos, you can get the fajitas with chicken, steak and shrimp. They also have the grilled bell peppers, the guacamole, a margarita and the pasta texana. Adios amigos. Boy that's good!
