ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A popular burger joint in Atlanta is in some hot water this week with the health department after failing a routine inspection with a score in the sixties.
On this week's Restaurant Report Card, our Adam Murphy takes a look back at the best of the worst.
The first stop was at the iconic Mary Mac’s Tea Room on Ponce De Leon Avenue, known to be Atlanta’s Dining Room. The restaurant has been around 76-years serving some of the best southern food in town, and in the kitchen, everything is made from scratch. From Alan Jackson, to Charles Barkley, to the Dalai Lama and more. They received a 100 on their last health inspection.
As for H&F Burger at the Ponce City Market Food Hall, they failed with 67 points and a "U" for unsatisfactory; the report says there were mold-like buildup in the ice machine. Plus, there was a phone charger on the cutting board where burgers are prepared. The report also added that an employee failed to wash their hands after handling raw hamburger patties.
When asked if it was safe to eat here, H&F Burger manager said,"it is absolutely safe to eat here. Without a doubt."
The manager said he corrected the violations and even asked the health department to re-train his staff. Still, we noticed an old health score of 93 on the wall instead of the failing report.
Now to some other scores, in Clayton County, we have an update on JJ Fish and Chicken on Old Dixie Road in Forest Park. Our Adam Murphy asked if there's anything on the menu that is at the right temperature and safe to eat? JJ Fish and Chicken manager responded with,"I’ve answered your question."
Management corrected its food temps and picked up 83-points on a reinspection.
In Gwinnett County, the Captain D's on GA-20 in Buford scored a 95 and in Cobb County, Jack's New Yorker Deli on south Atlanta road in Smyrna picked up a 97.
Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.
