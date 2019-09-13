ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It's time to kick off our college football edition of the Restaurant Report Card. For the next few weeks, we'll tell you where you can watch the big game and enjoy a proper meal.
This week, Adam Murphy takes you to a Bama bar and grille with a good health score.
The tide has turned on the Restaurant Report Card. Over the next month we're going to tell you about places you can go and enjoy a good meal and watch your favorite college football team. We kick it off this week at Hudson Grille on Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta. Home to Alabama Crimson Tide, and who not, they have Atlanta's #1 party space upstairs, and on game days it goes from empty to packed. Everyone wants to see the Crimson Tide. They've won five national championships during the past decade and they love some good food too. I can't wait to tell you about that in a moment, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
On Riverdale Road in College Park, there's an Asian cafe with a not so hot health score. Hot Cafe in Clayton County failed a routine inspection with only 54 points and 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report said flies and hornets were in the back storage area. Plus, raw chicken was stored next to ready-to-eat foods and the person in-charge was seen blowing their nose, then touching food without properly washing hands.
We tried to speak with an employee, but the violation was not up for discussion. To make matters worse, we found the health score covered up.
Other Scores
- El Matador on Chamblee Tucker Road in Tucker received 84 points and a 'B' on a reinspection after failing two weeks ago.
- Hoyle's Kitchen and Bar, another Bama spot, on Roswell Road in Marietta picked up 93 points.
- IHOP on Highway 78 in Loganville scored a 97.
Golden Spatula
Here at Hudson Grille on Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta they received an A on their last health inspections, and they're not the only spot in town that has peach state pride for the tide. You can also watch games over at Smith's Olde Bar in Atlanta. Let me tell you how they roll here at Hudson Grille, they've got wings, the macaroni bowl. the Maker's Mark burger, and they have the buffalo chicken wrap. We will see you guys next week with a new school and new place. Boy that's good!
Welcome to the discussion.
