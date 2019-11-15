ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The health department busted a Gwinnett County restaurant this week for having expired food in the kitchen.
But first, our Adam Murphy gets things started at a BBQ joint with a perfect score:
Hey we're at Twin Smokers on Marietta Street in Downtown Atlanta in restaurant row next to Centennial Olympic Park. They've been here four years and it's named after the owner's twins Matthew and Elizabeth, and they've got matching twin smokers to go along with it. On one side they cook the pork and chicken with the locally spiced Georgia wood from their wood library and on the other side beef and sausage with the Texas wood. We've got a feast here, but first, here's this week's best and worst scores.
On Stone Mountain Highway in Lilburn, I paid a visit to a place called 'I Love Wings,' but I don't love their health score.
They scored only 58 points on their last routine inspection. The report says white rice and cooked shrimp were at unsafe temperatures. That as a repeat violation. Plus, they had two containers of expired tzatziki sauce containing milk and an employee failed to wash hands after handling raw chicken.
As soon as we waled in the building an employee walked out. Moments later the employee returned with the owner on the phone. We asked the owner why employees weren't washing their hands after touching raw meat. She said the employee made a mistake, and she has since retrained her staff and scored 88 points on a reinspection.
Other Scores
- Jade Dragon Wok-Out on Old Norcross in Duluth scored 85 points on a reinspection.
- TGI Friday's on Mt. Zion Road in Morrow picked up a 97.
- Wingstop on Chastain Road in Kennesaw received a 99.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Twin Smokers BBQ on Marietta Street in Downtown Atlanta on restaurant row they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They get these items out really fast here; striving for under eight minutes. It’s faster than fast food.
So, let’s tell you about it, they’ve got sausage and brisket, pulled pork and ribs, smoked wings, and so many sides I can’t keep track like the macaroni and cheese and potato salad. I’m going with one of the ribs.
We will see you next week. Boy that’s good!
