ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For the second time in four months, a busy Gwinnett County restaurant failed a health inspection with a score in the 30's.
But before we dish out the dirty details, our Adam Murphy serves up come Mediterranean cuisine from a great spot with a perfect score:
Hey we’re at Mandolin Kitchen on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. They’ve been here two years serving up delicious Mediterranean cuisine. When you step inside the restaurant you feel like you’re in Europe, it just has that Greek and Turkish look to it, and the owners are from Turkey, so you know the food is authentic. Plus, all of the items are made fresh daily in house with ingredients brought in from Turkey. It’s some of the finest cuisine in town. Alright, first here are this week’s best and worst scores.
On Old Norcross Road in Duluth, the health inspector temporarily shut down this Chinese restaurant after it failed back to back routine inspections. Jade Dragon Wok Out in Gwinnett County failed with only 32 points. The report says raw chicken was stored above ready-to-eat foods. Plus, an employee failed to wash their hands before preparing food and large containers of chicken and pasta were sitting out at room temperature during the entire inspection.
We asked an employee if it was safe to eat at the establishment. The response was simple, "Yeah, I think so."
It's a valid question considering it's the same restaurant which failed an inspection four months ago with a score in the 30's after the owner's elderly grandmother was cited for sleeping in the storage area under shelves.
Not only is grandma not sleeping in the restaurant anymore, management agreed to train every employee about proper health code. Perhaps they should start with posting the right score.
Other Scores:
- Maggiano's on Ashford Dunwoody Road at Perimeter Mall picked up 93 points.
- Enjoy Brazilian Cuisine in Marietta cleaned up their act scoring 99 points on a reinspection.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Mandolin Kitchen on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs they received 100 points on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. I have to tell you that everything coming out of that beautiful brick oven is piping hot. Before you get started with their shrimp casserole, you may want to try their trio of dips with fresh baked bread. They also have the salad you can try and a generously sized lamb shank. You can order the Shish Kebob as well and Lavraki, which is their Mediterranean Sea Bass. I’m going to try the shrimp casserole and we’ll see you next week. Boy that’s good!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.