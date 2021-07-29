FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) — In this week's Restaurant Report Card investigation, we found a series of issues at JJ Fish & Chicken in Forest Park.
The Clayton County fast food restaurant recently failed a routine inspection, scoring a 66 and getting a ‘U’ for unsatisfactory.
The inspection report says chicken was stored inside a cardboard box, a knife and cutting board were stored in the handwashing sink, and both fish and chicken were stored at unsafe temperatures.
CBS46 confronted a manager at the the restaurant in hopes of finding out whether steps have been taken to fix the issues listed in the inspection report.
The manger we spoke with said they were not at liberty to answer our questions, and the person who could give us a response, was out of town.
We spoke to a customer who had just finished dining at the restaurant as we were doing our story, and she was not happy to hear the results.
"I wouldn't mind having my money back," said Vernarie Copeland.
We have yet to receive any official response from JJ Fish & Chicken in Forest Park.
Our report this week did have some highlights worth sharing. In Gwinnett County, Chicken Salad Chick on Scenic Highway in Snellville picked up 91 points. In Cobb County, Longhorn Steakhouse on Dallas Highway in Marietta scored a 95, while Avellino's on Windsor Parkway in Atlanta scored a near-perfect 99.
We did find one restaurant that topped them all this week, and that was Alessio's Restaurant and Pizzeria on West Crossville Road in Roswell. It's a family-owned and operated restaurant that's been around for more than a quarter century.
They're known for their New York-style pizza. The owner is from Brooklyn, so you know it's the real deal. They make their dough fresh in house every day and they have a great selection of other pasta dishes with their special marinara sauce.
Their score? A perfect 100. And that earns Alessio's this week's Golden Spatula Award. Not only do they have everything you could possibly want in a health inspection report, but they make one heck of a pizza pie.
Join us next week for our next installment of CBS46’s Restaurant Report Card.
