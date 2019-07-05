ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dangerous food temperatures, dirty hygiene and dead roaches are just three health violations found inside a metro Atlanta restaurant this week.
Before we dis out the details, here'e Adam Murphy to get things started at an Atlanta institution with a perfect health score.
"What'll ya have, what'll ya have?"
I'll have one of the greatest traditions in all of Atlanta. We're at The Varsity in Gwinnett on Dawson Boulevard. This place is amazing and what a great way to celebrate our independence enjoying some of the best dogs and burgers. It's a family run business that has been around 91 years and every day they serve thousands of hot dogs.
It's not just the good food, it's also the good company. I'm hanging out with Zelda and she's been doing this for 25 years and is the best in the business.
"What'll ya have, have, have no line, no wait."
You've got to love it. Alright here we go, here's this week's best and worst scores.
No one is exempt from following the health code, not even the king in Gwinnett County. Kabab King on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross failed with 62 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says a pot of cooked food was stored on the floor under the sink. Plus, employees were seen wiping sweat off their faces and not washing hands, and there were several dead roaches inside of a paper towel dispenser in the kitchen. So, I asked the manager about it and he was refreshingly honest when asked if there was a pest problem.
"We have a pest control guy who is coming today," said Manager Noman Saadi. We even asked if roaches were getting into food items. "We cleaned up all this, already cleaned up," responded Saadi.
The manager took us into the kitchen to point out the improvements he made, but we found more problems like the need for a deep clean. The manager said there were plans to do so, but it might take another week.
We even called him out for having the wrong score of an 87 posted.
"Hmmm," sounded a speechless Saadi before posting the correct score.
Other Scores
The Crab Spot on Virginia Avenue in Hapeville picked up 76 points and a 'C' on a follow-up inspection.
Pizza Bar on Camp Creek Parkway in Atlanta scored 86 points and 'B' on a reinspection.
Romano's Macaroni Grill on Dallas Highway in Marietta earned an impressive 99 on a follow-up inspection.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at The Varsity in Gwinnett on Dawson Boulevard they received a perfect 100. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. You know when you come in you can get all kinds of dogs like the chili dog, the naked dog, the triple stacked burger, I bet you didn't know you can get pimento cheese on the menu as well. How about the pies, peach pie, apple pie and don't forget about one of my favorites the frosted orange. I'm hanging out with Zelda and we're having a good time. I also chose the chili dog. We'll see you guys nest week. Boy that't good!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.