ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A popular sushi bar is in trouble with the health department after receiving a score in the 60's, but before we dish out the dirty details, here's Adam Murphy at a sleek spot with a perfect score.
I planted a special seed for you this week and you get to reap the rewards. We're at Seed Kitchen and Bar on Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta. They've been in the East Cobb community now for more than seven years. It's a beautiful restaurant. It's casual, yet very stylish and the food speaks for itself. It's American cuisine with a seasonal menu, so they're using the freshest local ingredients. Pull up a chair. I can't wait to tell you more, but first, here's this week's best and worst scores.
We dropped by a popular DeKalb County restaurant after the health department uncovered critical health violations in the kitchen.
Kura Revolving Sushi Bar on Peachtree Road in Doraville failed with 67 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says raw animal meat was stored inside the vegetable sink. Plus, popcorn shrimp and fried salmon were at the wrong temperature and an employee wiped his nose with his forearm, then prepared a customer's plate without washing hands.
We asked the manager Bin Zhao if he was aware employees weren't allowed to that, he responded, "Yes, yes." We followed up by asking why his employee would wipe his nose on his forearm and continue working. "I have no idea why he did it though," said Zhao.
The manage said he re-trained the employee in violation and assurd us the food is safe to eat. We the asked him about the issue keeping food at the right temperature due to a cooler not working. He responded, "Yesterday, but today we fixed it already."
To prove it, he pulled out a thermometer and showed us the food in the cooler is at the proper temperature range below 41 degrees. Even more impressive, he took the time to point out his newly acquired food safety certification.
Other Scores
- Murphy's on Virginia Avenue in the Highlands picked up 92 points.
- KFC on Jonesboro Road in Forest Park scored a 94.
- Applebee's on Highway 78 in Stone Mountain received 99 points.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Seed Kitchen and Bar on Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta they received a perfect 100 on their health inspection and you know what that means, they're the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. This is a big favorite for the East Cob community. They love this place and let me tell you why, this seasonal menu they have going on right now you can enjoy the juicy merchant burger with fries and chicken schnitzel. I'm going with the salmon, it looks really tasty and is one of my favorites. We'll see you guys next week. Boy that's good!
