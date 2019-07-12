ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The table is set for another helping of our exclusive Restaurant Report Card. This week, health inspectors busted a Mexican restaurant with numerous violations, giving them a score in the 50's.
Before we dish out the details, here's Adam Murphy to get things started at a family friendly spot with a perfect score.
We are slightly North of South on this week's Restaurant Report Card at Peach & The Porkchop on Etris Road in the Sweet Apple Village in Roswell. They've been here nearly five years and it's a great little restaurant which is family-friendly. They've got a top health score and let me tell you, their food is amazing. It's farm to table so they use the freshest ingredients and if you're like me and you can't decide what to get when you dine out, then this is your spot because they have specialties from up north as well as down south. I can't wait to tell you about it, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
Just off Bells Ferry Road in Cobb County, I dropped by 'The Big Party' at La Fiesta Grande, but not for fun.
The Marietta Mexican restaurant failed with 53 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report said chicken was at an unsafe temperature, plus raw beef was stored above avocados and there were pink and black substances seen in the ice machine.
So, we asked an employee if they were serving moldy ice to customers. "No, we weren't," said Employee Kimberly Solis. We followed up by asking what was going on. "I don't know to be honest. I'm not sure but it wasn't moldy," added Solis. She even said the machine had been cleaned and that everything should be operating properly.
Well not everything, La Fiesta Grande received only 82 points and a 'B' on a reinspection.
Other Scores
Cheescake Factory on Ashford Dunwoody Road at Perimeter Mall picked up 93 points.
Waffle House on Jonesboro Road in Morrow scored a 97.
Kabab King on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross received 100 points on a reinspection.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Peach & The Porkchop on Etris Road in the Sweet Apple Village in Roswell they received a 100 on their last surprise inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. Everything is so fresh out of the kitchen. Check out the deviled eggs with the sweet tea reduction, they also have the southern fried chicken with the whipped sweet potatoes and asparagus, and look at the Roswell cheesesteak with onion rings. It's just like your mama used to make it. We'll see you guys next week. I'm going with the cheesesteak which looks like it'll be delicious. Boy that's good!
