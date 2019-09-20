ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It's time once again to kick off our college football edition of the Restaurant Report Card. For the next few weeks we'll tell you where you can watch the big game and enjoy a proper meal.
This week, our Adam Murphy takes you to a Notre Dame bar and grill with a good health score:
I found a spot that has the luck of the Irish. We're at City Tap on Peachtree Street in Atlanta. They've been here about six months and they are the official home of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this season. Alumni and fans love to come here to watch games on Saturday and there's a big one circled this season up in Athens against the Georgia Bulldogs. This time the Fighting Irish are coming off a tough 20-19 loss from two years ago against Dawgs. They love the food here when they come and watch games as well. All of it made from scratch and you can't beat that brick oven pizza. I'll tell you all about it in just a moment, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
On Cleveland Avenue in East Point, there's a 'big' problem at Little Caesars. The Fulton County pizza place failed a routine inspection with only 51 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report said an employee failed to wash their hands after taking the trash out. Plus, there was old food debris on floors and next to equipment, and there were live ants, flies and gnats in the kitchen.
"I don't know what you're talking about. I've got it, just leave," said an employee when asked what had been done about the pesky bug problem. We pressed for an answer again, this time asking if the problem was resolved. "Yes sir. No comment."
Management also had no comment about covering up most of their failing inspection with an older, better looking report.
"You all are going to lie on the news. That's what you do, you lie," said an employee as we tried to ask the manager if it was safe to eat at the establishment.
Management simply responded, "Can you please leave my lobby. I'm trying to work."
So there you have it, management chose not to discuss it. We'll just have to wait until their reinspection is 'hot-n'ready.'
Other Scores
- Touchdown Wings on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville picked up 91 points.
- Cook Out on Austell Road in Marietta picked up 96 points.
- Hot Cafe on Riverdale Road in College Park is back on track after failing a week ago, scoring 100 points.
City Tap hosts Notre Dame
Here at City Tap on Peachtree Street in Atlanta they are the official home of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. They love to come and watch games here. Let's talk about the menu, you've got the dry rub wings, you can start out with the pretzels and cheese, the burger looks nice, and the brick oven pizza. I'm going to go with one of these wings. On and one more thin, boy, that's good!
