ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The health department busted a cajun restaurant this week, giving them a score in the 40's.
But before we dish out the dirty details, here's Adam Murphy to get things started at a neighborhood bar and grill with a perfect score.
We definitely hit our target on this week's Restaurant Report Card. We're at Center Street Tavern in Downtown Historic Acworth. This is a beautiful spot located inside an old hardware store and the building dates back to the 1800's. The restaurant has been here about eight years serving up some of the best dishes you can imagine. We're going to get into that in a moment, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
On Virginia Avenue in East Point, management at a cajun restaurant is all spiced up and for good reason.
Louisiana Bistreaux in Fulton County scored only 48 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report said to-go plates and lids were stored on the floor, plus and employee touched ready-to-eat bread with their bare hands, and there were leaking chemicals stored on the shelf above forks and knives.
"It's nothing that we even use," said General Manager Angel Briscoe when asked if the chemicals had gotten onto silverware. "It's old silverware and is not even the same type of silverware that we use in house now," she added.
Management said they have since moved the cleaning chemicals to a safe spot. Plus, they fired the employee who touched food with bare hands, and they promised a perfect reinspection.
Other Scores
- Red Pepper Taqueria on Briarcliff Road in Atlanta received 91 points.
- Dog Days on Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners scored a 96.
- Cazadores Mexican Restaurant on Sandy Plains Road in Marietta is back on track after failing a few weeks ago picking up 97 points on a reinspection.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Center Street Tavern in Downtown Historic Acworth they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. Everything comes out of the kitchen hot and fresh, so let's get right to it. They have the Rueben on the menu, you can get the hangover burger which has everything on it, but the kitchen sink, hot wings, nachos, and one of my favorites the Philly cheese with the mac and cheese. Everything looks so good. We'll see you guys next week. Boy that's good!
