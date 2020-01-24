ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The table is set for another helping of our exclusive Restaurant Report Card.
This week, the health department busted a pizza joint for having food at dangerous temperatures. But first, our Adam Murphy is getting you ready for Mardi Gras from a cajun spot with a perfect score:
Hey we’re at Louisiana Bistreaux on Piedmont Road in Buckhead this week. This is one of three locations around metro Atlanta and it’s their newest spot. When you come inside it has a real sleek feel to it, some great New Orleans touches add to the ambiance and the Cajun food is some of the finest in town. While you’re waiting on your meal you can order an adult beverage like the Cajun margarita. I can’t wait to tell you about the dishes on the menu as well, but first here’s this week’s best and worst scores.
On East Lake Drive in Decatur, this pizza parlor is trying to get its mojo back. Mojo Pizza in DeKalb County failed a surprise inspection with 62 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says pasta, chicken and cheese were at unsafe temperatures and an employee moved a trash bin then touched food with the same gloves. Plus, old food residue was on dishes stored as clean and there were dead flies on plates.
The owner did not want to discuss the violation and asked up to leave the restaurant.
Other Scores
- Popeyes on Windy Hill Road in Marietta scored a 94.
- Jersey Mike's on Scenic Highway in Snellville earned 97 points.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Louisiana Bistreaux on Piedmont Road in Buckhead they picked up a 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, two in a row. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.
Guess what, every Tuesday in February it’s Fat Tuesday at the restaurant with some great deals and food coming out hot off the grill. Alright let’s get to the menu. You’ve got Jambalaya, the red beans and rice with sausage, the Po’boy with the Leidenheimer bread that comes right from New Orleans, oysters with crab meat and the crawtater grouper and a Hurricane to go along with it. It’s time now to try one of the dishes, I’m going with the Jambalaya. We’ll see you next week. Boy that’s good!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.