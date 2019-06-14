ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The health department busted a fast food restaurant in metro Atlanta this week for filthy conditions giving them a score in the 60's. Before we dish out the dirty details, here's Adam Murphy to get things started at a popular burger bar with a perfect score.
I don't know about you but I'm ready to get my grub on this week. We're at Grub Burger Bar on Hammond Drive in Sandy Springs. They've been here a little over a year. People are lined up to get fresh-to-order food and it's a fast-casual restaurant, and they strive to get your meal out in under 10 minutes.
People also love to come here for their homemade sauces like the jalepeno ranch and the Mississippi Comeback. Not only is the food extraordinary, so is their health score. Pull up a chair, it's going to be a good one. Here's this week's best and worst scores.
At a busy intersection in the city of East Point, Mrs.Winner's is one of the losers this week.
The Fulton County fast food restaurant on McAlpine Terrace Failed with 60 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says the facility requires a deep cleaning. Plus, the staff failed to properly wash, rinse and sanitize dishes. Even worse, fried chicken, chicken livers and chicken wings were at unsafe temperatures.
We asked an employee if any of the chicken was safe to eat, she responded, "All my chicken is safe to eat, and I have no comment for you."
We asked the employee multiple times if we could speak with a manager. Finally, one showed up and said they've worked with the health department to clean up their act.
"We have done everything they have asked us to do and we're just waiting on them to come back," said Manager Lashon Comer.
Other Scores
- Another Broken Egg on Ashford Dunwoody Road in Atlanta picked up 93 points.
- Tin Lizzy's on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth scored a 94.
- Asian Express on Lower Roswell Road in Marietta received 97 points.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Grub Burger Bar on Hammond Drive in Sandy Springs they receive a perfect 100. so congratulations they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. You can find something for everyone in the family at this restaurant so let's get right into it. They have the jive turkey burger on the menu with the sweet potato fries, the Lockhart legend with onion rings, they also have the salmon fillet bowl and you're my boy blue burger with blue cheese crumbles and they even throw in the kitchen sink. That's the name of the shake right there and if you're feeling it you can get it spiked. Alright, I'm going with the blue burger. We'll see you guys next week. Boy that's good!
