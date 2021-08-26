KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) — This week's Restaurant Report Card takes us to Kennesaw to a restaurant called Philly Connection.
While the restaurant is located near Kennesaw State's college campus, it's most recent inspection received a failing grade. The inspector gave Philly Connection a 65 and "U" for unsatisfactory.
The report says employees failed to wash hands properly, and the cheese and tomatoes were at unsafe temperatures. The inspection also found two live roaches and three dead roaches in the kitchen.
We approached a worker at the restaurant to ask them about that roach problem. Needless to say, they weren't talking. We asked if the roaches were getting into the food that people were eating. The person we spoke with said there was no manager on site to answer our questions.
But the new inspection wasn't the only issue we found. Restaurants are required to post their most recent inspection for the public to see. Philly Connection had theirs posted, but it wasn't their most recent one. This one showed a score of 91 from back in February.
Let's move on to some other restaurants that faired a bit better. In Gwinnett County, Pizza Hut on Singleton Road in Norcross scored a 94. In Fulton County, H&F Burger inside Ponce City Market received 96 points on a reinspection. In Clayton County, Bay Breeze Seafood Restaurant on Tara Boulevard in Hampton earned a 99.
But there could only be one winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award, and that goes to NFA Burger inside the Chevron gas station on Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody. They scored a perfect 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, they've been perfect on their last three inspections.
People line up outside this restaurant to get their hands on of their juicy burgers. Everything is made from scratch, certified angus beef it’s so delicious. And when your order is ready, they’ll bring it right outside to you and you can enjoy it on one of these picnic tables.
They have the classic double, they’ve got the double with the Belgian waffle bun, you can also order tater tots and the special sauce to go with it, and don't forget about the Southsider!
Join us next week for our next episode of Restaurant Report Card.
