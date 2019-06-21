ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The health department busted a pizza joint in metro Atlanta this week for filthy conditions and a pest problem in the kitchen, but before we dish out the dirty details, here's Adam Murphy to get things started at a popular Latin restaurant with a perfect score.
I've got a cultural dining experience for you this week on the Restaurant Repot Card. We're at La Fonda Latina on Roswell Road in Atlanta. The building is so cool and used to be a flower shop back in the day and now it's a thriving restaurant. They've been here more than 25 years and you can order dishes from so many different places on their menu like Mexico, Spain and Cuba. Alright, here we go, let's get into this week's best and worst scores.
In southwest Atlanta, the manager of this spot will tell you some days are better than others.
We asked Chad Taylor, the manager at Pizza Bar, if his recent score was a result of a bad day. He responded, "That's what it seems to be, we had a bad day."
Pizza Bar on Campcreek Parkway failed its health inspection with 48 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says there was black mold and slime in the ice machine, plus trash and food debris was found under kitchen equipment and there were flies and a live spider in the restaurant.
We asked if the spider was getting into any of the food. "No, no, no. No spiders or bugs getting into food," said Taylor.
The manager said he called on the pest control company to come out and do another treatment, plus he cleaned up his act in the kitchen.
"We try to make sure everyone is safe and not going home sick of course," said Taylor.
Other Scores
- Mrs. Winner's on McAlpine Terrace in East Point picked up 86 points on a reinspection after failing a week ago.
- Pure Taqueria on Durden Drive in Brookhaven scored 93 points.
- Cue BBQ on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Peachtree Corners received 97 points.
Golden Spatula Award
La Fonda Latina on Roswell Road in Atlanta they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. When you com in here everything is so hot off the grill. They have the pulled pork and cheese quesadilla with beans and rice, they have paella, salmon salad which looks great on the menu as well. One of my favorites, the Cuban sandwich. That's what I'm going to have. We will see you guys next week. Boy that's good!
