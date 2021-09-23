ATLANTA (CBS46) -- CBS46 uncovered a real problem at a seafood spot on Main Street in Woodstock this week where management failed back-to-back health inspections.
Reel Seafood scored 63-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was no running water in the handwashing sink. Plus, employees were using a rusty can opener and there was heavy dirt on racks that were holding clean dishes.
“We’re lacking staff. Right now, we have two people in the kitchen,” Reel Seafood Cook Dustin Petitti said. “Everything has been taken off the racks. The racks have been deep cleaned and bleached.”
Management said they’ve cleaned up their act, but we noticed they missed one violation. They failed to post their health inspection report in public view.
“We had it in the back going over bullet points,” Petitti said. “We do need to get that out here.”
And they did post the inspection after we brought it to their attention.
We did find several good health inspection scores around metro Atlanta. In DeKalb County, Parker’s on Ponce in Decatur scored 92-points. In Gwinnett County, The Original Hot Dog Factory on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville picked up a 97 and in Fulton County, Flower Child on Blue Stone Road in Sandy Springs earned a 99.
Our featured restaurant this week is Forno Vero inside the Marietta Square Market Food Hall. Forno Vero translates to “true oven” and they have a woodfired oven at the restaurant making delicious Neapolitan-style pizzas. All of the ingredients are imported from Italy and everything is made from scratch, including the dough. They received a 100 on their last health inspection and are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. Some of the items on the menu include the Mercato Insalata which has grilled chicken, goat cheese and basil vinaigrette. You can also get the Italian sandwich with a side of pasta. They have the classic Margherita pizza, and they have the Forno San Marzano pizza which has prosciutto and arugula on it. Boy that’s good!
