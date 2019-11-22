ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The health department busted an Atlanta restaurant this week for having a serious pest problem in the kitchen.
But first, our Adam Murphy gets things started at a popular deli with a perfect score:
Hey we're at Empson's Deli on Rock Quarry Road in Stockbridge. They've been around 13 years. It's a family run restaurant. You've got grandma and the gang. Let me tell you, you might see a line when you walk in here because it's that good, but that line moves fast. It's an old school feel in here with the menu on the wall and they're known for their soups by Brad made fresh daily. Alight, let's get right to it. Here's this week's best and worst scores.
On Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta, one local restaurant has a dream of improving upon a failing health inspection.
The Sleepy Potato scored only 59 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report say there was black residue found in a dirty pan, the cutting board was heavily soiled in the kitchen, and there were roaches and rodents in the main kitchen area.
We asked the owner, Mario Johnson, what kind of rodents he was dealing with. "Well a lot of time with it being a restaurant, a lot of stuff is coming in. That's why I'm putting a pest control to come in. They come in from the outside. Like little mice," explained Johnson.
He added that none of the pest were getting into the food, still he sealed up holes and called the pest control company.
"Unfortunately this is a restaurant. It's an older building. It happens. So the only thing I can do is do corrective action to clean it back up," added Johnson.
Other Scores
- I Love Wings on Stone Mountain Highway in Lilburn scored 88 points on a reinspection.
- TGI Friday's on Mt. Zion Road in Morrow picked up a 97.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Empson’s Deli on Rock Quarry Road in Stockbridge they picked up a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.
Let’s take a look at the menu, you’ve got the gourmet chicken salad, their famous Reuben, the roast beef with melted cheddar, chicken enchilada soup and cheesecake for desert.
We’ll see you next week. Boy that’s good!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.