ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The table is set for another helping of our exclusive Restaurant Report Card.
This week a popular BBQ spot failed to make the grade with a score in the 60s. But first, our Adam Murphy gets things started at a place with a perfect score, which is the only Portuguese restaurant in the state:
Hey we're at Emidio's Restaurant on Roswell Road in Atlanta this week and they've been around nearly eight years. The restaurant is named after the owner, and he's been in the restaurant business for a long time, even back when he had a full head of hair. I think you'll like this spot. The family that runs this place is from Portugal, so the food is authentic, and everything is made from scratch and the ambiance makes you feel like you're dining somewhere in Europe. I can't wait to tell you about it, but first, here's this week's best and worst scores.
On Nelson Street in Southwest Atlanta, I got locked out of a popular BBQ spot I intended to question about a failing grade.
Smoke Ring scored only 62 points and a 'U' on its last health inspection. The report says there was black mold-like marks on the cutting board. Plus, there was mold growth on chicken prepared on site, and management failed to get rid of food more than a week old.
No one came to the door, but there was a sign posted which says they're closed temporarily for the holiday and a slight renovation.
Other Scores
- Management at Taste of China on North Berkeley Road in Duluth failed last week with a score in the 60s. This week, they corrected most of their violations and picked up 87 points.
- Jimmy Johns on Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody earned a 98.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Emidio's Restaurant on Roswell Road in Atlanta they scored a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. Let's take a look at the menu.
They have the Portuguese sausage you can start out with, their world-famous garlic soup that everyone loves, the rice stew with shrimp, scallops, clams and mussels. They also have spaghetti with homemade meat sauce, and a salmon that looks amazing. Don't forget to wash it all down with the sangria.
We'll see you next week, boy that's good!
