ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The health department busted a popular diner this week for preparing food with bare hand.
But first, our Adam Murphy dishes out our weekly Restaurant Report Card from a taco stand with a perfect score:
Hey we’re at Street Taco inside the Marietta Square Market on North Marietta Parkway this week and this place is great. They’ve been here about a year now and it’s a fast casual taqueria with the freshest ingredients, and they make their salsas and tortillas in house. They have a full-service bar and everything on the menu is under $10.
I just love the Marietta Square Market because there are so many choices here inside this old warehouse, and you know you’re in good hands at Street Taco. I’m going to tell you about their menu in a moment, but first here’s this week’s best and worst scores.
On Love Street in Austell, this well-known diner received a lack of love from the health department. South Cobb Diner failed a surprise inspection with 48 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says raw bacon, hamburger and turkey were stored above deli meats. Plus, dirty wiping cloths were seen on sinks and countertops and an employee prepared a salad with their bare hands.
We asked the owner if employees knew they needed to wear he gloves. He responded, "absolutely," but overall was at a loss for words. He eventually said he corrected the issue and earned 100 points on a reinspection just before we showed up.
"I have been more involved to make sure everyone has been trained on what to do and how to do everything," said Owner Chad Martin.
Other Scores
- Sushi Avenue on West Ponce De Leon Avenue in Decatur picked up 91 points.
- Captain D's on Lawrenceville Highway in Lilburn earned a 96.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Street Taco inside the Marietta Square Market on North Marietta Parkway they scored a 100 on their last health inspection, in fact two in a row. You know the deal, congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.
Everything comes out really hot and tasty. Let’s get to the menu, you can order the nachos, the burrito, quesadilla and the grilled mahi street taco. Oh, and their margaritas are $5 every day during happy hour. You can’t beat that deal. You know it, if you come to Street Taco you’ve got to get a street taco. Boy that’s good!
