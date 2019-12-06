ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The table is set for another helping of our exclusive Restaurant Report Card.
This week an Asian spot failed to make the grade with a score in the 60's, but first, our Adam Murphy gets things started at a pizza parlor with a perfect score:
Hey we're at Liberty Pizza on Powers Ferry Road in Marietta and they've been around about five years and this is legitimate New York style pizza, and let me tell you why. You've got Michelle working the front of the house and her husband Gerry, who they call G, is prepping the pie in the back. He was born in Manhattan and brings in all the ingredients fresh from New York and even ships some of his pie back up that way. Let me tell you what else is great, the ambiance. They've got the comic theme going on, you've got the mural of New York City and some of the biggest pizza connoisseurs on the wall. Plus, the food is so good here even Boba Fett is trying to get in on it. Alright, here's this week's best and worst scores.
On North Berkeley Lake Road in Duluth, this Chinese spot got a taste of what it's like to fail a health inspection.
Taste of China scored 64 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says dishes were stored in the hand washing sink, plus raw chicken was stored over pork intestines and the dishwasher was not sanitizing properly.
"Were you serving food on dirty dishes?" asked Adam Murphy to an employee.
"So I'm on camera now?" responded the employee.
"Yes ma'am. I just want to know if this is taken care of?"
"Yea, everything is very clean."
Management insisted they've corrected all of their violations, but we found one they forgot about. A health score of 98 was posted instead of a 64.
Other Scores
- Firehouse Subs on Senoia Road in Fairburn scored 92 points.
- The Po'Boy Shop on Clairmont Road in Decatur earned a 99.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Liberty Pizza on Powers Ferry Road in Marietta, they scored a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. To say this place has game, well they really do.
They have a game area for the kids and the food is so good. Check it out they’ve got the Mulberry Street salad on the menu, garlic knot sliders, chicken parmesan hero, ragging bull ravioli with shrimp, specialty pies you can order by the slice and peanut butter and jelly zeppolis. When you come in here you’ve got to try the pie.
We’ll see you next week, boy that’s good.
