LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For more than a decade, CBS46 has been questioning local restaurant managers about critical health violations. It’s not uncommon to get the cold shoulder when speaking with management about a failing inspection. But even we weren’t prepared for what happened this week.
“You can get that out of my face,” a Denny’s employee told CBS46's Adam Murphy and Dmitri Lotovski. “I’m going to call police.”
This week, Denny’s on Panola Road in Lithonia scored 52-points and a ‘U’ for unsatisfactory. The health inspector busted them for expired deli meat, flying insects and raw eggs on bacon and cheese. But these violations pale in comparison to this violation of civility.
“You don’t have to put the camera on nobody. You can get out of here with that. You all can go ahead,” a Denny’s employee said.
It’s not the treatment even a news crew would expect from a place that calls itself America’s diner.
“My son right here. If you film me with that F****** camera I’m going to knock you’re a** out. And I F****** promise you that. My f******* son right here son. Don’t do that s*** because I’ll knock your ass out,” A Denny’s employee said. “I don’t give a f***. My son right here you b**** a*** n****.”
The raw video can be seen below.
WARNING: Graphic Language is heard throughout the raw video.
Moments later, DeKalb County Police showed up at Denny’s, but not for their "Grand Slam Breakfast."
“So, you all are good,” an officer told CBS46's crew.
Officers confirmed our crew was well within our rights to question the restaurant and we were not the ones in the wrong.
CBS46 received the following statement from Denny’s corporate office regarding the incident.
“We are disappointed by the inappropriate and unacceptable behavior by employees at our restaurant in Lithonia, Georgia earlier this week. As a family dining restaurant, Denny's expects the highest ethical and personal behavior from our team members, and we do not tolerate this type of behavior. We have spoken to the franchisee at this location and he has taken immediate action to ensure the restaurant meets our high brand standards and has taken appropriate action with employees.”
“With regard to the health inspection grade, we take great pride in providing a high quality experience for our guests and that includes both the food we serve and the condition of our restaurants and we take local health inspections very seriously, including the posting of results. We have spoken with the franchisee and they are taking care of the issues identified and are implementing corrective procedures to ensure this does not reoccur.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.