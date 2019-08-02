ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The health department busted a popular diner this week for having a pest problem in the kitchen, but before we dish out the details, here's Adam Murphy to get things started at an Italian spot with a perfect score.
I've got a little taste of Italia on this week's Restaurant Report Card. We're at Giovanni's Restaurant on the East-West Connector in Austell. They received a top health score and they've been here for more than a decade. I love this place. When you walk in it's so cozy and has a family feel. Even the artwork reminds you of Venice. There's customer pictures on the wall, and everybody loves dining here. Giovanni himself is here and he's from Italy, so you know the food is fresh. He brings in the pasta and cheese from Italy and they do so much for the community and philanthropy and they even do appreciation dinners at the restaurant for first responders. So, you have to love everything about this place. I'm going to tell you what's on the menu in a moment, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
Just off Barrett Parkway in Marietta, a popular diner failed to make the grade on a routine health inspection.
West Cobb Diner scored 69 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a black substance found in the ice machine. Plus, there was excessive food debris on floors and walls, and there were flies and gnats seen inside the kitchen.
We asked the manger, Lauren Martin, if there were in fact flies around the food. "Not that I know of, but I haven't seen any," said Martin.
The manager said they have a pest control service in place to eliminate the problem and they've done a thorough cleaning of the restaurant. She says she is confident the restaurant is back on track and that customers are safe to eat there.
"Yes, absolutely, and we've been here a very long time and have a history of good scores, so we've had a lot of inspections over the almost 10 years that we've been here," added Martin.
Following our visit, West Cobb Diner scored 87 points and a 'B' on a reinspection.
Other Scores
Jason's Deli on 10th Street in Midtown scored 91 points.
Burger King on Buford Drive in Lawrenceville picked up 97 points.
Rise-N-Dine on North Decatur Road in Atlanta received 99 points.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Giovanni's Restaurant on the East-West Connector in Austell they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award and family recipes are what they're known for here, so let's get right to the menu. They have the chicken parmesean, you can get the Giovanni's chicken, the manicotti melanese, which is a signature dish that people come from all over to get, and they have the pork chop with pasta and vegetables. They even have one of faves, lasagna, with a huge portion size. We'll see you guys next week. Boy that's good!
