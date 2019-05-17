ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A well-known chain restaurant is in trouble with the health department after receiving a score in the 50's, but before we dish out the details, here's Adam Murphy at a family-owned wing spot with a perfect score.
I hand-picked a winner for you this week. We're at Chase's Grill and Wingery on Lawrenceville Street in Historic Norcross and they're located in the old cotton gin and it has been renovated into this beautiful restaurant space. They've been here four years and you can enjoy dining inside or outside on the patio on a beautiful afternoon and what is great about this spot is everything is cooked to order. Chase is in the kitchen doing his thing and his Mom Audra is out working the crowd. I love this spot and they've got so many great homemade recipes to tell you about, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
Before we could get out camera set up the manager of a popular Mexicana grill approached us in the parking lot to explain what happened.
Willy's on Briarcliff Road in Atlanta failed with 52 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says there were multiple dishes with old dried food debris stored as clean. Plus, there was heavy accumulation of food debris on walls in the kitchen and an employee touched trash cans and then food equipment without washing hands.
The manager Adam Munir explained the hand washing incident by stating, "He [the employee] just moved the trash can and got gloves back on, different new gloves not thinking that he should wash his hands first."
He said management corrected the violations and retrained the entire staff.
"There was nothing food related. It was a behavioral issue and we corrected most of them the same day," added Munir.
Other Scores
- Krystal on Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta picked up a 95.
- Panda Express on Spring Road in Smyrna scored a 96.
- Little Caesars on Old Norcross Road in Duluth received 100 points on a reinspection.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Chase's Grill and Wingery on Lawrenceville Street in Historic Norcross they received a perfect 100 on their last health inspection, so congratulations they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. On the menu they have pimento cheese and pretzel bites, their world-famous buffalo muffins, you can also get the Philly cheesesteak on the menu, bacon pimento cheeseburger pizza and hot wings. Everything looks fantastic. We'll see you guys next week. Boy that's good!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.