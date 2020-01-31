ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The health department busted a chain restaurant for having expired food in the kitchen this week.
But first, our Adam Murphy dishes out this week's Restaurant Report Card from a family bistro with a perfect score:
Hey I’ve got something that’s going to leave a really good taste in your mouth this week. We’re at Taste, a seasonal bistro on Holcomb Bridge Road in Alpharetta. They’ve been here two years and I love this place. You can look into the kitchen as they’re putting everything together.
Chef Tom has been an executive chef in the Atlanta area for thirty plus years at some of the finest restaurants and now he has his own little quaint bistro, and I’m telling you it’s first class. The food is delicious and everything is made from scratch. I can’t wait to tell you about it, but first here’s this week’s best and worst scores.
On Herrington Road in Lawerenceville we should raise a flag about the chicken inside the Wings and Burger Factory. WNB Factory in Gwinnett County failed a surprise inspection with 55 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says raw chicken wings were 20 degrees out of temperature range and there was expired tzatziki sauce, ranch dressing and salsa in the kitchen.
When we pointed out the violations listed in the report to the manager he said, "Yeah, that's right. That's right."
The manager, Yong Do Kim, said he overlooked the expired items because he wasn't using them. He also overlooked the fact that he had the wrong health inspection score on the wall.
"Oh yea, I've got it now," said Kim.
Fortunately he fixed that problem on the spot. Still it didn't sit well with a customer.
"Oh wow, yeah that's not good at all. It definitely gives me second thoughts about eating here again, that's for sure," said customer EJ Stepanek.
Other Scores
- Greater Good BBQ on Hugh Howell Road scored a 95.
- Chili's on Roswell Road in Marietta earned 96 points.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Taste, a season bistro on Holcomb Bridge Road in Alpharetta they scored a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. The big thing I love about this place is not only is the food good, but you can get everything on the menu for $10 or less. You can’t beat that deal.
So, let’s talk about some of the items you can order on the menu. They have the roasted beet and goat cheese salad with salmon on top. The beef burgundy with tender braised beef, the ham and cheese croissant with potato salad to go along with it and one of their favorites is the meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy and the English peas. That will do it for this week. You know it, I’ve got to have the meatloaf. I’m a meatloaf kind of guy. Boy that’s good!
