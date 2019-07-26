ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The health department busted a local restaurant this week for having contaminated food and failing to use proper hygiene, but before we dish out the details, here's Adam Murphy to get things started at a seafood spot with a perfect score.
I've got a fresh catch to tell you about on this week's Restaurant Report Card. We're at The Red Snapper on Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta. An institution in the city for more than 30 years. Plus, they got a top health score, and when you step inside you get a real cozy and classy feel inside the dining area. The food speaks for itself! They bring in the seafood every couple days, so you know you're getting good quality, and when it comes to sauces and desserts, it's all from scratch. I can't wait to tell you about what is on the menu, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
I dropped by a Clayton County restaurant with a failing score and was wowed at how they responded when questioned about their health violations.
"Back your mic and back your camera out of my face and move around," said one employee when questioned about the low score.
Wow Wings on Tara Boulevard scored 63 points and 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says there was black mold on the ice maker. Plus, the person in charge improperly washed their hands without soap, and raw beef with blood contaminated ready-to-eat food.
We asked if the establishment was serving bloody food to customers, and the response was 'no.'
"That don't have anything to do with me. You see me taking the order, you see that I'm new so can you back up because I'm already having a bad day and you're really irritating me because you are in my personal space and you're bothering me," said the employee.
Wow! Moments later we got the owner on the phone who said they corrected most of their violations, scoring a 91 on a reinspection.
"Everything is ok right now," said the manager.
Other Scores
- La Fiesta Grande on Bells Ferry Road in Marietta scored 82 points and 'B' on a reinspection after failing last month.
- Steak 'N' Shake on Scenic Hwy in Snellville picked up 94 points.
- Pizza Bella on Briarcliff Road in Atlanta received 98 points and an 'A.'
Golden Spatula Award
Here at The Red Snapper on Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. Everything comes hot off the grill in the kitchen. Let me tell you about some of the items you can order on the menu. You can start out with the pastry stuffed with crab meat and creamed spinach. They also have the seafood gumbo, you can get the New York strip with vegetables, the fried seafood platter and the ginger snapper, which I hear is a favorite here. We'll see you next week. Boy that's good!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.