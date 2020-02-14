ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A fast food restaurant known for its chicken is in trouble with the health department this week for serving food at unsafe temperatures.
But first, our Adam Murphy dished out our weekly Restaurant Report Card from a BBQ spot with a perfect score:
Hey we’re at Major Q BBQ on Dallas Highway in Marietta this week. It'a veteran owned and operated business that has been around for nearly two years. You’ve got Ken back there in the kitchen, he was a major in the Airforce and served 18 years, and now he’s a heck of a chef.
Then there is that personal touch when you come in because the entire family works in the restaurant. Not only is the food made from scratch and delicious, but I think I found the secret ingredient in the Brunswick stew. It’s possum, no not really. They’ve got a sense of humor though. All right here we go, here’s this week’s best and worst scores.
Just off Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro where they serve real chicken, there is a real problem. Zaxby's in Clayton County failed with 66 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, coleslaw and bacon were at the wrong temperature. Plus, an employee handled cheese with their bare hands and black debris was found inside the ice machine.
We asked the manager what kind of debris was in the ice machine, but we didn't get much of an answer.
"Sir, we're not supposed to talk to people, said the manager. We were then shooed away when we asked about the violation and the staff vanished. To top it off, we noticed their failing inspection score was lying face down on the counter.
An Enless Chicken LLC sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the restaurant's reinspection:
"We, Endless Chicken, LLC, operator of the Zaxby's restaurant located at 6671 Tara Blvd., in Jonesboro, GA, are committed to cleanliness and food safety. The Georgia Department of Public Health’s inspection score on Feb. 3 was an isolated incident. Following our corrective actions, the Health Department reinspected the restaurant today, and we received a score of 96. Zaxby’s cares about the community, and we are pleased that this situation has been resolved."
Other Scores
- P.F. Chang's on Ashwood Parkway in Dunwoody scored a 93.
- In Gwinnett County we have an update at the Wings and Burger Factory in Lawrenceville. WNB Factory corrected most of their violations and earned 96 points on a reinspection.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Major Q BBQ on Dallas Highway in Marietta they received a 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, three in a row. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.
This is an All-American restaurant with an All-American trophy shelf. That spatula is going to look good up there. Let’s get to the menu. They’ve got the ribs and pulled pork with redneck lasagna, which is Brunswick stew and macaroni and cheese baked together. They also have the wings and sausage, fried catfish with coleslaw and hush puppies, smoked turkey and collard greens, brisket with the burnt ends and fried okra to go along with it. You know the deal, I’ve got to try the burnt ends because they look so good. We’ll see you guys next week. Boy that’s good!
