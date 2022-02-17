ATLANTA (CBS46) — CBS46 had some tough questions for management at a well-known burger joint on Forest Parkway in Clayton County this week. The iconic Zesto in Forest Park scored 56-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was black debris on the soda nozzles. Plus, employees failed to wash their hands properly and cooked wings, coleslaw and chili were at unsafe temperatures. So we asked management if the food is safe to eat.
“Yes, it is. It is. And again, we are working on all of those issues to correct those. We were given a time frame and we are working on all of that,” Zesto Manager Cepeda Dennis said.
Management said the health department will re-train their employees this week. That’s good news considering we identified what looked like raw chicken sitting out in the kitchen during our visit.
“What he’s doing is he’s getting ready to cook it. He just took it out of the refrigerator to prep it and cook it, but it’s getting ready to go back in the refrigerator,” Dennis said.
There are several other good scores to report from around metro Atlanta. In Cherokee County, Cancun Mexican Grill on Towne Lake Parkway in Woodstock cleaned up their act after failing a couple of weeks ago picking up 92-points. In Cobb County, Longhorn Steakhouse on Lower Roswell Road in Marietta scored a 97 and in Gwinnett County, Zona Caribbean on Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Norcross improved upon a failing score earning 100-points on a reinspection.
And at Mike’s Hot Dogs on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs they’ve scored three 100’s in a row on health inspections and are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’re an institution in town when it comes to Chicago style dogs because they’ve been around a quarter of a century and when you step inside the restaurant you feel like you’re in the windy city. On the menu you’ve got the Italian beef sandwich, the Italian sausage dog, the polish dog, and their famous Chicago style hot dog. You can also order the chili cheese fries or the pizza puff. Boy that’s good!
