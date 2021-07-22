Restaurant Report Card: Zoe's in Snellville scores low, Stockyard gets Golden Spatula

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – In this week’s Restaurant Report Card investigation, we uncovered some disturbing violations at Zoe’s Kitchen in Snellville.
The Mediterranean restaurant on Scenic Highway in Gwinnett County failed a routine inspection with 50 points and a ‘U’ for unsatisfactory. The local health inspector snapped several photographs of a dirty kitchen in need of cleaning.
The report says seafood was stored over ready-to-eat foods. Plus, an employee cut unwashed avocados with the sticker on them, and an employee returned to the kitchen after using the restroom and failed to wash their hands.
So, we paid a visit to Zoe’s to ask if they were aware of the unsatisfactory score and taken steps to remedy the problems cited. When we confronted a store manager, we were asked to stop filming and to leave the store.
We continued to ask the manager about the violations and whether anything had been corrected. After several attempts, the store manager told us she would not talk about the violations with CBS46.
Zoe’s did release a statement to CBS46 via email saying, “We take the health and safety of our guests and team members seriously and expect our restaurants to be in full compliance with local health codes. We immediately took action and, as of this morning, received an excellent score of 99 from the reinspection. We’ve taken the necessary steps to ensure the Snellville restaurant team maintains Zoe’s Kitchen’s high standards of health and cleanliness in the future.”
In our research, we did find some good scores in the area. In Fulton County, Buffalo Wild Wings on Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta scored a 92. In DeKalb County, Chick-fil-a on East Trinity Place in Decatur scored a 95, and in Clayton County, Dominos on Tara Boulevard in Hampton delivered a near-perfect 99.
Speaking of perfect, we found one at Stockyard Burgers and Bones on Paces Ferry Road in Vinings this week. This is a great family-owned-and-operated restaurant in metro Atlanta. And they earn this week’s Golden Spatula Award from CBS46.
If you’re a meat lover, they’ve got it all. They have the dirty south burger with smoked gouda cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce. They also have a ribeye, ribs, and a smoked shrimp salad.
Everything is made from scratch, including their frites, which are hand-punched in the kitchen daily. At the bar, they have more than 40 bourbons and whiskeys to choose from.
Join us next week for our next installment of CBS46’s Restaurant Report Card.
