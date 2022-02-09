CBS46 headed to the Caribbean this week, Zona Caribbean that is, to question management at the Gwinnett County restaurant about a failing health inspection.
The Norcross bar and grill scored 49-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, raw mussels were stored over fully cooked empanadas. And roasted chicken, black rice and cooked beans were at unsafe temperatures. So CBS46 asked the manager why food was at the wrong temperature.
“I just started my management position. That’s just something where they spoke to the cooks,” Zona Caribbean Manager Jonahira Almonte said.
Management said they cleaned up their act, but we found one violation on our way out the door. The health inspection score was covered up on the wall.
“I didn’t put the score up sweetheart,” Almonte said.
There were several other scores to report around metro Atlanta this week. In DeKalb County, Maggiano’s on Ashford Dunwoody Road at Perimeter Mall picked up 92-points. In Clayton County, Long John Silvers on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro scored a 94 and in Cobb County, Dairy Queen on Cowan Road in Acworth earned 96-points.
And in Alpharetta, HOBNOB at Halcyon on Town Square received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’ve been in business a couple of years and it’s one of four locations around metro Atlanta. The restaurant has a great ambiance and is family friendly. Plus, they have a full-service bar with 400 bourbons to choose from. On their menu they have a wedge salad with salmon, short ribs with brussels sprouts, shrimp tacos, the mother nature which consists of grilled chicken and vegetables and the hob nobber burger with beer cheese on it. Boy that’s good!
