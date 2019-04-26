ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A well-known chain restaurant got busted by the health department this week for storing toxic chemicals dangerously close to food. Our Adam Murphy dishes out the details from a Latin-Asian kitchen with a spotless record.
I decided to try somethings a little different this week. We're at Taqueira Tsunami on Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell. They've been here about four years and this is one of eight locations around metro Atlanta. It's Latin-Asian fusion food at its finest. They have fresh ingredients and an open space at the restaurant. They have a full bar and they have outside patio dining as well, which is really cool. Plus, get this everything on the menu is under $12. I can't wait to tell you about it, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
It took some tough questions to get to the bottom of a failing health report at a popular pizza joint in Gwinnett County. Little Caesars on Old Norcross Road in Duluth scored only 61 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says an employee preparing food was not wearing a hair restraint. Plus several pizzas on the ready rack were out of temperature range and a chemical spray bottle was stored on top of drinks and above food in the kitchen.
We asked the manager Aaron McCrary if toxic chemicals were getting into the food. "No, they were not," he responded. We asked how he could be so certain. "I'm certain because we had it under where the food was."
Whatever the case, management dropped the ball by posting the wrong health score. However, it was posted by the time we left.
Other Scores
In Cobb County, Applebee's on Spring Road picked up 89 points and a 'B' on a reinspection.
In DeKalb County Farm Burger on Chamblee Dunwoody Road scored a 92.
In Clayton County O'Charley's on Highway 138 in Stockbridge received a 97.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Taqueria Tsunami on Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell they received a perfect 100 on their last health inspection, so congratulations they are this week's winner of the Golden Spatula Award.
There are so many good items on the menu and they're reasonably priced. They have the Asian nachos, you can get the tuna poke bowl, how about their world famous avocado cilantro egg rolls, the Quatro which is three different tacos and the queso jalepeno tots to go along with it. It all looks so good. We'll see you next week. Boy that's good!
