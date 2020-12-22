Jodie Stallings co-owns The Colonnade, the storied 93-year-old family restaurant in Atlanta, known for its fresh picked foods.
Like many restauranteurs, they've struggled to stay afloat this year.
“It’s been awful,” Stallings told CBS46’s Hayley Mason, speaking of the impact of the pandemic on her restaurant. “We closed our doors in March, opened back up on July 31st and thought that we would have been kind of busy,” Stallings continued. But like many others in her shoe, customers were scarce.
Now, as Congress files the latest stimulus bill, many restaurant owners are realizing it may not offer much relief.
Restaurant groups have lobbied to congress to include the Restaurants Act in the stimulus bill to allow a second withdrawal from the Paycheck Protection Program, ultimately to no avail.
Instead Democratic leadership announced this week that special changes to the PPP will "better assist independent restaurants" who can pull from allotted the $284 billion in PPP funds. Sixty percent of PPP funding must still go to payroll and the program will still be operated through banks.
Still, Stallings is apprehensive to take another loan.
"With the PPP that originally came out, that ran out for us in October," Stallings said adding that she doesn't feel confident taking the loans in such an uncertain time. "Every day something changes and that’s a scary part of business especially a small business," she added.
The Atlanta community has been her saving grace. A supporter launched a GoFundMe that’s raised more than $113,000 in four days. "I cry every morning when I look at the comments on the GoFundMe page and people coming in and they just want to help," Stallings added.
