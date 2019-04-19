ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The health department busted a well-known chain restaurant this week for failing to keep their food at the proper temperature, putting customers at risk.
But it's not all bad, our Adam Murphy gets things started from a local diner with a perfect health score.
I found a spot I give two thumbs up to this week. We're at Thumbs Up Diner on Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward. They're celebrating 19 years at this location and I love it. When you walk inside you've got that old school neighborhood diner feel and by the way, it's cash only. They're open for breakfast and lunch serving fresh ingredients and the artwork on the wall comes from one of the servers, so you really get a down home feel here. Plus, they have a saying around here, "Relax it's just eggs." I can't wait to tell you about it in a moment, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
Just off Spring Road in Cobb County we uncovered critical violations at a neighborhood grill and bar. Applebee's failed with a 67 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says the dishwasher was not sanitizing dishes. Plus, brisket, hash browns and mashed potatoes were at unsafe temperatures, and employees were seen handling quesadillas and celery with bare hands.
The manager told us that Applebee's corporate office asked him to take over the restaurant on Spring Road and get it back on track. His first priority, to make sure food is at the proper temperature and safe to eat.
We asked him if there was a problem with the cooler. "It was more a problem with the staff which is being corrected and addressed," said Richard Harris, Applebee's manager.
As a result, Applebee's let some of their employees go and now they're waiting on a reinspection.
Other Scores
- Marco's Pizza on Briarcliff Road in Atlanta picked up a 94 on a follow-up inspection.
- On the Border Mexican Grill on Davis Drive in Alpharetta scored a 96.
- Red Lobster on Highway 78 in Snellville received a 98.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Thumbs Up Diner on Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward they received a perfect 100 on their last inspection so congratulations, they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. When you come in you have got to have that cup of coffee and there's so much good food to go along with it. They have wings and waffles, the veggie bagel, the LA Burger topped with cheese and guacamole with onion rings on the side and look at the low country heap which is filled with goodies like sausage, shrimp and eggs.
We'll see you guys next week. Yep, thumbs up. Boy that's good!
