ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Health inspectors busted a local restaurant this week after an employee stuck their fingers in food and stored chicken on the floor. But it's not all bad, our Adam Murphy gets things started at a popular pizza joint with a perfect health score.
I am so excited because I have been craving Chicago deep dish pizza and there's just not a lot of great choices around town until now. I found Gino's East on North Highland Avenue here in Atlanta. They just opened in a terrific spot and they have a lot of choices on the menu including a deep dish pizza that's an inch and a half deep of delicious. I can't wait to tell you about the other items on the menu, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
We questioned a restaurant in DeKalb County this week about a failing health inspection, and the manager took us into the kitchen to explain what happened.
Asian Fusion Cafe on Winters Chapel Road in Atlanta failed with 56 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a large container of raw chicken wings stored inside a container of raw beef, and an employee licked their finger and then put their finger in two containers of salt.
We asked the manager if that sort of behavior was still going on. "No more," said the manger with a chuckle. "I didn't understand but now I understand."
While we were in the kitchen we spotted other violations like a dirty counter top and a dirty rag next to chicken left sitting out. To top it off, we busted management for posting the wrong health score.
Other Scores
- Piccadilly on Cobb Parkway in Marietta picked up 93 points.
- Happy China on Oak Road in Lawrenceville scored 95 points.
- Del Taco on Alpharetta Highway in Alpharetta scored 98 points.
Golden Spatula Award
And here at Gino's East on North Highland Avenue in Atlanta, they received a perfect 100 making them this week's Golden Spatula Award winner. They have a Caprese salad on the menu, the hot wings, pizza bread sticks and fried mozzarella cheese sticks. I got the meaty legend, the deep dish. Boy that's good!
