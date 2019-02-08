ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Health inspectors uncovered serious violations at a local sports bar and grill this week giving them a score in the 40's. Our Adam Murphy gets things started at a popular seafood spot with a perfect health score.
I bet you didn't realize that Fat Tuesday is a month away so we're getting a jump on things. We are at The Crab Spot on State Bridge Road in Johns Creek and they've been around a year and I'll tell you what, it's Cajun food at its finest. Chef Topp is straight our of New Orleans so you know he knows how to get it done. Fresh ingredients, delicious food and you can enjoy all you can eat crab legs on Monday and Thursday night and they have live entertainment on the weekend. Let me tell you about these dishes in a moment, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
We took our tough question to Barnacles Sports Lounge in Lithonia to ask them about their failing health inspection.
Barnacles on Stonecrest Concourse in DeKalb County failed with only 47 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says raw chicken was stored next to spinach dip. Plus, an employee handed raw fish then a bag of rice and vegetables without changing gloves and knives, plates and containers were stored clean with old food residue.
We asked an employee what's been done to correct to the violations. "I have no information. I'm not aware of any of these things so you'd have to speak with a manager," is what the employee told us.
Other Scores
- Subway on Howell Mill Road in Atlanta is back on track after scoring 92 points on a reinspection.
- Golden Corral in Cobb County on Ernest Barrett Parkway picked up a 94.
- Wendy's on Jonesboro Road in Morrow scored 99 points.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at The Crab Spot on State Bridge in Johns Creek they picked up a perfect 100. In fact, two in a row so for that congratulations they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. Alright let's get into it. Over here you have the crab bites, shrimp and grits, blackened red fish with the creole sauce and the lemon butter halibut. To top it off, why not have frozen margarita. Boy that's good!
