ATLANTA, Ga.- (CBS46) Health inspectors busted a stir fry restaurant in Atlanta this week for using dirty spatulas, not exactly worthy of our Golden Spatula. But our Adam Murphy gets things started at a family friendly Italian restaurant with an impressive record of flawless inspections.
We have a lot to be thankful for this time of year including good food. Adam found a wonderful place on Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta named La Strada. They've been here for more than 30 years and not only did they receive a top health score, but the food is delicious and it's such a good feel when you come in here. It's very cozy, quaint and a lot of regulars dine here. It really feels like family with everyone enjoying themselves. I can't wait to tell you what they have here on the menu, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
We went looking for the manager of a popular stir fry restaurant this week at the Cobb Galleria in Atlanta.
Big Chow Grill on Galleria Parkway failed it's last surprise inspection with 60 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says raw fish was stored above ready to eat food. Plus, there were several heavily dented cans of food in the kitchen and spatulas used for cooking were stored in heavily soiled sanitizing water.
We asked an employee if there was a manager we could speak to about the unsatisfactory score.
"She's not available," said the employee. "No comment. You guys need to leave."
There was no manager around which may explain why they're having issues. On our way out the door, we also noticed the health inspection was not posted.
Other Scores
- Chick-Fil-A on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta scored 93 points.
- IHOP on Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville received a 96.
- The Cheesecake Factory on Peachtree Road in Atlanta scored 98 points.
Golden Spatula Award
At La Strada Italian Restaurant, they received a perfect 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, they've picked up three in a row so for that congratulations, they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. They have the homemade lasagna on the menu, the pasta trio and the pasta La Strada which has some good seafood mixed in. We'll see you guys next week. Boy that's ... forget about it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.