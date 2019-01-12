ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Health inspectors busted a well-known rotisserie chicken restaurant this week giving them a score in the 50's, but our Adam Murphy gets things started at a tasty BBQ joint with a perfect health score.
If you like good BBQ, you know it can be a slippery slope because once you try it you want more, more and more. I found the spot that will keep you coming back. We're at Slope's BBQ on East Crossville Road in Roswell and they are celebrating 28 years in business, and they have top health score here as well. This is an idea that began with Bob and Marlene White and they've been doing it ever since. You get a good feeling when you come in here, but I can't wait to tell you what they have on the menu, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
We questioned a popular chain restaurant in DeKalb County this week about a failing health inspection.
Boston Market on Redan Road in Stone Mountain failed it's last routine inspection with 50 points and 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a box of moldy tomatoes in the kitchen. Plus, stacked cups and bowls were dirty with food debris and two boxes of red potatoes were contaminated from a water leak.
To top it off, the health inspection was no where to be found at the restaurant. A corporate spokesperson said they immediately resolved the issues and have a history of 'A' grades, but after our visit they scored 82 points on a reinspection.
Other Scores
- Roy's Cheesesteaks on Highlands Parkway in Smyrna picked up 94 points.
- Rexall Grill in Duluth scored 96 points.
- Gio's in Atlanta scored 99 points.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Slope's BBQ they picked up a perfect 100 and in fact five in a row if you can believe it! That's good enough for a Golden Spatula Award, congratulations to them. Let me tell you what we have here when you come min. So much to choose from. they have the chicken wings, also the Brunswick Stew, you can get the chili slaw dog, brisket and macaroni and cheese. Boy that's good!
